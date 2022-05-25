﻿
Volvo trucks to use SSAB’s fossil-free steel in trucks

Wednesday, 25 May 2022 15:43:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that Sweden-based Volvo Trucks will introduce SSAB fossil-free steel in its trucks.

The first steel will be used in heavy electric truck frame rails in the third quarter of 2022. As the availability of fossil-free steel increases, it will also be introduced in other parts of the truck.

In August last year, SSAB delivered the world’s first fossil-free steel to Volvo Group, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

According to the statement, SSAB aims to supply the market with fossil-free steel at a commercial scale in 2026 and plans to largely eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from its own operations in around 2030.


