Sweden’s SSAB to replace BF with mini-mill in Luleå

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 11:44:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it has decided to proceed with the next step in its transition, replacing its old blast furnace-based production system with a state-of-the-art fossil-free mini-mill in Luleå, Sweden. The replacement will eliminate seven percent of Sweden’s carbon emissions and strengthen the company’s competitiveness in Europe.

The new Luleå mill with an estimated investment of €4.5 billion, will have an annual capacity of 2.5 million mt and is scheduled to start production at the end of 2028. The mill, which will consist of two electric arc furnaces, a direct strip rolling mill to produce specialty products, and a cold rolling complex, will operate with a mix of fossil-free sponge iron from the Hybrit demonstration plant in Gällivare and recycled scrap.

In addition, with the construction of an electric arc furnace at the Oxelösund plant, the company will be able to reduce Sweden’s total carbon emissions by three percent, as SteelOrbis previously reported.