﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB to replace BF with mini-mill in Luleå

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 11:44:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it has decided to proceed with the next step in its transition, replacing its old blast furnace-based production system with a state-of-the-art fossil-free mini-mill in Luleå, Sweden. The replacement will eliminate seven percent of Sweden’s carbon emissions and strengthen the company’s competitiveness in Europe.

The new Luleå mill with an estimated investment of €4.5 billion, will have an annual capacity of 2.5 million mt and is scheduled to start production at the end of 2028. The mill, which will consist of two electric arc furnaces, a direct strip rolling mill to produce specialty products, and a cold rolling complex, will operate with a mix of fossil-free sponge iron from the Hybrit demonstration plant in Gällivare and recycled scrap.

In addition, with the construction of an electric arc furnace at the Oxelösund plant, the company will be able to reduce Sweden’s total carbon emissions by three percent, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Sweden European Union Steelmaking SSAB 

Similar articles

Sweden’s SSAB develops first carbon-free commercial steel powder

22 Mar | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB returns to net profit in 2023

01 Feb | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB starts construction of new EAF at Oxelösund

30 Nov | Steel News

SSAB and Fortum terminate study on fossil-free sponge iron in Raahe

06 Nov | Steel News

HYBRIT’s fossil-free hydrogen gas storage facility to cut costs by up to 40 percent

18 Oct | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB to implement temporary layoffs at Finnish plants

14 Aug | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB sees lower sales revenues in H1

24 Jul | Steel News

SSAB to supply fossil-free steel for automotive components

17 Jul | Steel News

SSAB and Fortum to explore production of fossil-free sponge iron in Raahe

06 Jun | Steel News

SSAB to invest in new EAF in Oxelösund plant

05 Jun | Steel News