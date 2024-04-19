SSAB to supply fossil-free steel to Manitou Group

Friday, 19 April 2024 11:32:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it has signed an agreement with France-based industrial equipment maker Manitou Group to supply fossil-free steel. SSAB already delivers specialized and high-strength steels to Manitou Group, while now both companies are furthering their collaboration by adding future deliveries of the emission-free steels, SSAB Fossil-free™ and SSAB Zero®.

Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2026 and ramp up as SSAB’s fossil-free steel production capacity increases. Fossil-free steel will allow Manitou Group to bring to the market a new generation of sustainable products with a radically reduced carbon footprint.

Meanwhile, SSAB is replacing its old blast furnace-based production system with a state-of-the-art fossil-free mini-mill in Luleå, Sweden with an annual capacity of 2.5 million mt and is scheduled to start production at the end of 2028, as SteelOrbis previously reported.