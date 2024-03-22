Sweden’s SSAB develops first carbon-free commercial steel powder

Friday, 22 March 2024 14:31:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has introduced the world’s first carbon-free commercial steel powder made from its recycled SSAB Zero® steel, which will enable customers to 3D-print their designs without emitting carbon dioxide.

According to the company’s statement, the invention will open up the opportunity to 3D-print high-strength and lightweight steel products. 3D-printed steel products have a high carbon footprint. However, SSAB’s pulverizing carbon-free steel using renewable energy sources reduces the carbon emissions of steelmaking to virtually zero.

“3D-printing high-strength steel components will help reduce the amount of raw material used and cut the weight and increase functionality of the final product. This is especially important for industries, such as automotives or heavy machinery, that are trying to save weight, increase performance, and reduce their carbon footprint,” Jesper Vang, head of SSAB Powder Technology, stated.