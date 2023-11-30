Sweden’s SSAB starts construction of new EAF at Oxelösund

Thursday, 30 November 2023 11:20:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it has begun construction work on a new electric arc furnace at Oxelösund plant.

The 190-ton alternate current-electric arc furnace, which is being built by German plantmaker SMS Group, will be capable of melting direct reduced iron, hot briquetted iron and scrap and will help SSAB to scale up the decarbonization of its production processes.

With the conversion to an electric arc furnace, the company will be able to reduce Sweden’s total carbon emissions by three percent.

The project, which encompasses the new electric arc furnace and related raw material handling in Oxelösund, has an investment cost of SEK 6.2 billion ($598.64 million), as SteelOrbis previously reported.