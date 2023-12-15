﻿
English
HYBRIT receives funding to build first fossil-free demonstration plant in Gällivare

Friday, 15 December 2023 10:27:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Sweden-based HYBRIT, a fossil-free steel joint venture between Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB, Swedish iron ore producer LKAB and Sweden-based power company Vattenfall, has announced that it has been granted SEK 3.1 billion ($302.05 million) by the Swedish Energy Agency’s for the establishment of a first demonstration plant in Gällivare.

The plant is planned to produce an annual 1.3 million mt of fossil-free sponge iron on an industrial scale. LKAB is responsible for the construction of the planned plant.

The electricity demand for the demonstration plant with HYBRIT technology is estimated at about 5 TWh per year at full operation.


Tags: Sweden European Union Steelmaking 

