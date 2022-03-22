﻿
English
Volkswagen and Salzgitter sign MoU on supply of low-carbon steel

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 11:52:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with German automaker Volkswagen for the supply of low-carbon steel.

Salzgitter plans to start production of low-carbon steel on a new production route based on hydrogen and renewable energies from the end of 2025, enabling a reduction of over 95 percent in carbon emissions in steel production.

Volkswagen Group plans to use the low-carbon steel from the end of 2025 in important future projects such as the Trinity1 e-model, which will be produced at the Wolfsburg plant from 2026. The company has a strategy to gradually become a carbon-neutral mobility provider by 2050.

Last year, Volkswagen processed sample quantities of carbon-reduced steel from Salzgitter for the first time. This year, Volkswagen plans to purchase a further 3,000 mt.


