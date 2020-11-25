Voestalpine to modernize continuous annealing line at Linz plant

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 12:28:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will modernize the basic automation of the continuous annealing line at Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG’s Linz plant.

The aim of the modernization is to improve operational safety and plant availability and increase personal safety in compliance with machine safety regulations. The modernization works will be executed during the 10-12 days of plant shutdowns which take place every six months.

The continuous annealing line 1 (KGL1) at the Linz plant produces annealed steel strip.