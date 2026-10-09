Vietnam's steel imports down 11.0 percent in September 2026 from August

In September this year, Vietnam's steel imports amounted to 1.21 million mt, down 11.0 percent compared to August, while its scrap imports were recorded at 485,080 mt, increasing by 27.2 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam's General Department of Customs.

In the first nine months of the year, Vietnam's steel imports went up by 3.5 percent year on year to 11.58 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 4.66 million mt in the given period, up by 1.8 percent year on year.

Vietnam's main scrap import sources

Country September (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-September (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 170,703 -43.6 1,951,955 -20.2 Australia 29,601 >1,000.0 344,936 39.7 US 40,177 -42.4 582,693 2.0 Hong Kong 39,840 56.1 317,601 10.2

Vietnam's main steel import sources