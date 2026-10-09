 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vietnam's steel imports down...

Vietnam's steel imports down 11.0 percent in September 2026 from August

Friday, 09 October 2026 14:02:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Vietnam's steel imports amounted to 1.21 million mt, down 11.0 percent compared to August, while its scrap imports were recorded at 485,080 mt, increasing by 27.2 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam's General Department of Customs.

In the first nine months of the year, Vietnam's steel imports went up by 3.5 percent year on year to 11.58 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 4.66 million mt in the given period, up by 1.8 percent year on year.

Vietnam's main scrap import sources

Country    September (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-September (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Japan    170,703 -43.6 1,951,955 -20.2
Australia    29,601 >1,000.0 344,936 39.7
US    40,177 -42.4 582,693 2.0
Hong Kong    39,840 56.1 317,601 10.2

Vietnam's main steel import sources

Country    September (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-September (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
China    652,467 10.4 5,898,016 -8.8
Japan    107,656 -28.6 1,366,361 -19.2
India     51,313 >1,000.0 992,841 >1,000.0
Taiwan    85,234 9.5 819,623 27.0
South Korea    82,066 -33.2 1,023,077 -13.0
Indonesia    177,688 23.1 1,221,803 27.2
Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Similar articles

Uptrend of Vietnam's import scrap prices continues unabated

09 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on HRC: Mixed price trends prevail as buyers remain hesitant

09 Oct | Flats and Slab

Vietnam's Xuan Thien proposes high-tech steel and energy complex in Hue

06 Oct | Steel News

Vietnam's Formosa hikes local HRC prices by $12/mt for Nov-Dec

05 Oct | Flats and Slab

Vietnam's import scrap prices still rising since late August

02 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Hoa Phat secures certification for PC strand exports to Poland

02 Oct | Steel News

Vietnam's Hoa Phat announces mild HRC price rise for local market

01 Oct | Flats and Slab

Hoa Phat completes nearly 70 percent of rail and special steel plant

23 Sep | Steel News

Import HRC deals in Vietnam done only by traders at discounts on initial offers

21 Sep | Flats and Slab

Vietnam's import scrap prices increase in line with international trend

18 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials