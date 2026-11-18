In October this year, Vietnam's steel imports amounted to 1.27 million mt, up 5.3 percent compared to September, while its scrap imports were recorded at 730,800 mt, increasing by 50.7 percent compared to the previous month, according to the data published by Vietnam's General Department of Customs.

In the first ten months of the year, Vietnam's steel imports increased by 1.0 percent year on year to 12.85 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 5.39 million mt in the given period, up by 4.8 percent year on year.

Vietnam's main scrap import sources

Country October (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-October (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 207,155 -33.3 2,158,985 -21.5 Australia 40,401 31.5 385,337 38.8 US 141,765 85.0 724,458 11.8 Hong Kong 50,030 130.8 367,631 18.6

Vietnam's main steel import sources