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Vietnam launches AD investigation into cold rolled stainless steel from China, Indonesia and Taiwan

Monday, 09 November 2026 14:06:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade has initiated an antidumping investigation into certain cold-rolled stainless steel products originating in China, Indonesia and Taiwan, following complaints from domestic producers.

The ministry's decision followed an assessment of petitions submitted by Posco VST Co., Ltd. and Tan Viet Metal Science and Technology Co., Ltd., representing Vietnam's domestic industry. The ministry determined that the applications met the requirements of the country's trade remedy regulations. The products are classified under HS codes 7219.32.00, 7219.33.00, 7219.34.00, 7219.35.00, 7219.90.00, 7220.20.10, 7220.20.90, 7220.90.10 and 7220.90.90.

Petitioners allege dumping margins of up to 76.6 percent

The investigation period for determining dumping runs from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026, while the injury assessment covers October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2026. The petitioners alleged dumping margins of 76.6 percent for Chinese products, 75.5 percent for Indonesian products and 51 percent for Taiwanese products.

Provisional measures possible following preliminary findings

The ministry will collect information through sampling and investigation questionnaires to assess alleged dumping, injury to domestic producers and the causal relationship between the two. Sampling may be used where the number of foreign producers, exporters or product types is substantial.

Depending on the preliminary findings, provisional antidumping measures may be imposed. The ministry will also verify submitted information and conduct public consultations before issuing its final conclusions.

Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Vietnam Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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