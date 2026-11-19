China's Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC), through its subsidiary MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited (CERI), has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth RMB 1.3 billion ($195 million) for the steelmaking section of Vietnam's VinMetal project, according to local media reports.

VinMetal steel plant targets 5 million mt of annual capacity

The VinMetal steel plant, developed by Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, is located in the Vung Ang Economic Zone in Ha Tinh province. The project's registered investment amounts to approximately VND 8 trillion, with an annual steel production capacity of 5 million mt.

Meanwhile, Vingroup has outlined plans to increase the project's initial capacity to 6 million mt per year, followed by a further expansion to 20 million mt.

VinMetal expands international technology partnerships

The contract follows VinMetal's agreements with Primetals Technologies and Italian equipment supplier Danieli for steelmaking and rolling technologies, including a rail and structural steel production line with annual capacity exceeding 700,000 mt.

MCC has not disclosed the detailed equipment specifications or implementation schedule for its EPC contract.