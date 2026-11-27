Vietnamese steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that its subsidiary Hoa Phat Steel Sheet plans to implement the second phase of its rooftop solar power project at its color-coated steel plant in Hung Yen in the first quarter of 2027, increasing the facility's total installed solar power capacity to 7.5 MWp.

According to the statement, the first phase, with an installed capacity of 4.3 MWp, was connected to the electricity grid in April 2026, providing the plant with four million kWh of clean electricity annually. The second phase will add 3.2 MWp of installed capacity and generate an additional 2.9 million kWh annually. The average investment cost across both phases stands at VND 7.9 billion ($305,700) per MWp.

Upon completion of both phases, annual solar electricity generation is expected to reach 6.9 million kWh, reducing the plant's annual greenhouse gas emissions by more than 4,200 mt of carbon equivalent and lowering electricity costs.