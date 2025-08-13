Hoa Phat commissions BOF and RH furnaces at Dung Quat 2, nearing project completion

Vietnam’s leading steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that it has taken a major step towards completing its Dung Quat 2 steel complex with the commissioning of basic oxygen furnace (BOF) No. 2 and an RH vacuum refining furnace. This milestone now enables the company to produce ultra-high-quality steel grades.

Project completion targeted for September

Both furnaces were designed, manufactured, and supplied by Germany plantmaker SMS Group. The newly installed BOF has a production capacity of 9,000 mt of liquid steel per day, ensuring high purity and consistent quality. Commissioning these furnaces marks a critical step towards completing Dung Quat 2’s second blast furnace and finalizing the project by September 2025.

Focus on high-end HRC production

The Dung Quat 2 project is also designed to supply high-end hot rolled coil (HRC) products for diverse industries, including manufacturing, processing, automotive, food, petrochemical and household appliances.

Advanced billet casting technology being put into operation

Meanwhile, since mid-June 2025, Hoa Phat has begun putting its thick steel billet casting machine No. 2 into operation, which was supplied by UK-based plantmaker Primetals. With a daily thick plate production capacity of 20,000 mt, the machine incorporates advanced technologies to increase production efficiency, optimize product quality, reduce energy consumption and lower operating costs.