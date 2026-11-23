Vietnam-based steel producer Nam Kim Steel has announced the official inauguration of its new Phu My steel plant in Ho Chi Minh City on November 21.

Located in the My Xuan B1-Dai Duong Industrial Park, the new facility represents an investment of approximately VND 6.2 trillion ($240 million). Covering 32.2 hectares, the plant has an annual designed capacity of 1.2 million mt, bringing Nam Kim Steel's total annual production capacity to over 2.2 million mt.

New facility strengthens cold rolled and coated steel production

The Phu My plant features an integrated production system covering pickling, cold rolling, continuous annealing, metallic coating and color coating. Its continuous pickling and cold rolling line (PL-TCM), equipped with five-stand, six-high rolling technology, has an annual capacity of 1.2 million mt, while its continuous annealing line has a capacity of 400,000 mt per year.

The facility also incorporates automated quality control systems and advanced coating technologies, enabling Nam Kim Steel to expand its production of cold rolled, galvanized, aluminum-zinc coated and prepainted steel products.

Nam Kim expands higher-value-added steel portfolio

At the inauguration ceremony, the company introduced three new product lines: CR-Annealed cold rolled steel, Zero Spangle galvanized steel and PPGL AZ200 prepainted steel.

According to Nam Kim Steel, the investment is expected to strengthen its competitiveness in domestic and international markets while expanding its supply of higher-value-added steel products for the construction, household appliance, mechanical engineering and supporting industries.