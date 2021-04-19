Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports up in Q1

Monday, 19 April 2021 13:37:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in March this year steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.96 million mt, increasing by 43.7 percent compared to the previous month and rising by 39.8 percent year on year, while steel product sales in the country in the same month were up 59.0 percent compared to February and rose by 39.8 percent from March 2020 to 2.88 million mt. The country’s steel exports totaled 625,553 mt, increasing by 16.0 percent compared to the previous month and up 48.2 percent from the same month last year.

In the January-March period this year, steel production in Vietnam increased by 33.8 percent year on year to 7.66 million mt, while steel sales in the country rose by 34.7 percent year on year to 6.78 million mt. Export shipments amounted to 1.63 million mt in the first three months of the year, rising by 59.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.