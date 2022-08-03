Vietnam’s steel output decrease in H1, sales rise slightly

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 11:25:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in June this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.4 million mt, decreasing by 12.85 percent compared to the previous month and by 12.3 percent compared to June 2021, while steel product sales in the country in the same month decreased by 4.83 percent compared to May and fell by 0.5 percent year on year to 2.25 million mt.

In the second quarter, finished steel production in the country totaled 8.1 million mt, down by 3.3 percent, while its steel product sales were 7 million mt, decreasing by 3.7 percent, both year on year. In the given quarter, the country’s exports reached 1.82 million mt, up by 2.2 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In the January-June period, steel production in Vietnam decreased by 2.4 percent year on year to 16.57 million mt, while steel sales in the country rose by 0.6 percent year on year to 15.13 million mt. The country’s exports reached 3.64 million mt, up by 3.1 percent compared to the same period last year.