Vietnam’s steel output and sales rise in Jan-Apr

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in April this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.96 million mt, decreasing by 11.28 percent compared to the previous month and by 1.1 percent compared to April 2021, while steel product sales in the country in the same month decreased by 22.52 percent compared to March and fell by 15.6 percent year on year to 2.42 million mt.

In the January-April period, steel production in Vietnam increased by 2.2 percent year on year to 11.43 million mt, while steel sales in the country rose by 4.1 percent year on year to 10.55 million mt. The country’s exports reached 2.45 million mt, up by 9.4 percent compared to the same period last year.