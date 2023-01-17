Vietnam’s steel output and sales decrease in 2022

﻿
According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in December last year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.13 million mt, increasing by 16.95 percent compared to the previous month and down by 21.3 percent compared to December 2021, while steel product sales in the country in the same month increased by 11.17 percent compared to November and were down by 13.6 percent year on year to 2.16 million mt.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, finished steel production in the country totaled six million mt, down by 30.5 percent, while steel sales in Vietnam amounted to 5.99 million mt, down by 20 percent, both year on year.  

In 2022, steel production in Vietnam totaled 29.34 million mt, down by 11.9 percent, while steel sales in the country amounted to 27.3 million mt, decreasing by 7.2 percent, both year on year. 

Meanwhile, in December, Vietnam’s imports of finished steel decreased by 1.69 percent compared to the previous month and were up by 4.23 percent year on year to 946,000 mt, while in the full year the country’s finished steel product imports amounted to 11.68 million mt, decreasing by 5.62 percent year on year. In the given month, the country’s exports of finished steel totaled 823,000 mt, up by 40.19 percent month on month and down by 8.93 percent year on year, while in 2022 Vietnam’s finished steel exports amounted to 8.39 million mt, down by 35.85 percent year on year.


