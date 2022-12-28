Vietnam’s steel output and sales continue to fall in January-November

Wednesday, 28 December 2022 14:23:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in November this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 1.82 million mt, decreasing by 10.78 percent compared to the previous month and down by 36.8 percent compared to November 2021, while steel product sales in the country in the same month increased by 2.87 percent compared to October and were down by 16.2 percent year on year to 1.94 million mt.

In the January-November period, steel production in Vietnam totaled 27.12 million mt, down by 11.3 percent, while steel sales in the country amounted to 25.1 million mt, decreasing by 6.8 percent, both year on year.

Meanwhile, in October, Vietnam’s imports of finished steel increased by 11.8 percent compared to the previous month and down by 9.15 percent year on year to 831,000 mt, while in the first 10 months the country’s finished steel product imports amounted to 9.76 million mt, decreasing by 8.38 percent year on year. In the given month, the country’s exports of finished steel totaled 531,000 mt, down by 0.25 percent month on month and down by 57.0 percent year on year, while in the January-October period this year Vietnam’s finished steel exports amounted to 6.99 million mt, down by 36.92 percent year on year.