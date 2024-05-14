﻿
English
Vietnam’s steel imports down 10.7 percent in April from March

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 12:02:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,283,246 mt, down 10.7 percent compared to March, while its scrap imports went down by 11.6 percent month on month to 407,640 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first four months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 42.5 percent year on year to 5.37 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 1.69 million mt in the given period, down by 8.0 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country      

April (mt)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

January-April (mt)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

Japan      

175,943

-11.4

866,284

48.8

Australia      

35,336

-40.7

118,009

5.4

US      

51,802

-71.6

145,611

-74.8

Hong Kong      

48,662

24.8

187,761

41.2

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country      

April (mt)      

Y-o-y change (%)      

January-April (mt)      

Y-o-y change (%)     

China      

865,658

41.0

3,670,303

78.2

Japan      

127,833

-25.3

551,458

-9.5

India       

45,357

43.1

150,645

-39.4

Taiwan      

81,997

37.6

327,683

41.3

South Korea      

103,177

9.0

382,977

12.3

Indonesia      

53,932

11.5

212,912

1.1

Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia 

