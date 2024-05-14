Vietnam’s steel imports down 10.7 percent in April from March

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 12:02:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1,283,246 mt, down 10.7 percent compared to March, while its scrap imports went down by 11.6 percent month on month to 407,640 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first four months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 42.5 percent year on year to 5.37 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 1.69 million mt in the given period, down by 8.0 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country April (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-April (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 175,943 -11.4 866,284 48.8 Australia 35,336 -40.7 118,009 5.4 US 51,802 -71.6 145,611 -74.8 Hong Kong 48,662 24.8 187,761 41.2

Vietnam’s main steel import sources