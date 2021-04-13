Vietnam’s Hoa Phat to set up container factory

Tuesday, 13 April 2021 11:33:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that it will build a container factory in Vietnam. Hoa Phat is expected to complete the procedures and start construction in June, 2021.

For the production of the empty containers, HRC, special grade SPA-H and weather resistance products of Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Complex, will be used. The first empty containers are expected to be launched at the beginning of the second quarter of 2022.

The company’s empty container factory project has a capacity of 500,000 TEU per year, concentrating on popular container products, with a length of 20-40 feet. In which, module phase 1 has a capacity of 180,000-200,000 TEU per year.

The first factory will be located in Ba Ria Vung Tau as it is close to major seaports such as Cat Lai, Cai Mep-Thi Vai and has many advantages to ensure the success of the project.