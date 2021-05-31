﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat purchases iron ore mine in Australia

Monday, 31 May 2021 11:35:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that it purchased all shares of the Roper Valley Iron Ore Mine Project in Australia from the Australian subsidiary of Vietnam-based Hoa Binh Group.

The mine has estimated reserves of 320 million mt and an annual mining capacity of four million mt.

Currently, the company continues to research to invest in purchasing new iron ore mines in Australia to ensure a long-term supply of at least 50 percent of the company’s iron ore demand which amounts to 10 million mt per year.

Hoa Phat also plans to purchase Australian coking coal mines to become self-sufficient in the product which the company currently imports.


Tags: iron ore  Southeast Asia  raw mat  coking coal  mining  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28  May

German iron ore import prices up 13.4 percent in Apr from Mar
27  May

Capital Economics: Fundamentals to drive iron ore price lower, not regulation
20  May

SEAISI: Scrap demand may exceed supply in ASEAN countries in 2021
06  May

Ukraine-based KZhRK’s net profit up 7.1 percent in 2020
03  May

Metinvest’s pig iron output increases by three percent in Q1