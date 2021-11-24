Vietnam-based Hoa Phat’s prestressed steel exports double in Jan-Oct

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 13:43:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that in the January-October period this year its total sales of prestressed steel reached nearly 75,000 mt, of which exports alone contributed 27 percent with more than 20,000 mt, double the same period last year. In addition to the US and Taiwan, the company’s products were exported to some new markets such as Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

The company expects to put its PC Strand line No. 2 into operation in 2022. At the same time, the first PC Wire line is expected to have a test run in February 2022.

According to the company statement, the galvanized steel wire production line in phase 3 is expected to be installed and put into operation in March 2022. The new line will help increase galvanized wire product quality to meet exports to demanding markets such as the US, Canada and South Korea.