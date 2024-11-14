 |  Login 
Vietnam terminates AD duties on CR stainless steel products from four countries

Thursday, 14 November 2024 13:55:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced the final results of the sunset review of the antidumping duty (AD) on certain cold rolled stainless steel products from Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia and China.

The ministry has determined that the expiry of the duty on the given products from Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia and China is unlikely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping and material injury to the domestic industry. As a result, the antidumping duties have been terminated.

Duty rates ranged between 17.94-31.85 percent for China, 11.09-22.69 percent for Malaysia, 10.91-25.06 percent for Indonesia and 37.29 percent for Taiwan.

The products in question currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7219.32.00, 7219.33.00, 7219.34.00, 7219.35.00, 7219.90.00, 7220.20.10, 7220.20.90, 7220.90.10, and 7220.90.90.


Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

