Vietnam extends AD duty on color coated steel from China and South Korea

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced the final results of its antidumping investigation into certain rolled, painted alloy or non-alloy steel products from China and South Korea for the period between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2023.

Accordingly, the ministry has determined that the expiry of the duty on the given product from China and South Korea is likely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping and material injury to the domestic industry. As a result, the antidumping duties have been extended for another five years until October 23, 2029, with the current antidumping duties standing at 0-34.27 percent for China and 4.95-19.25 percent South Korea.

The products in question currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210.70.12, 7210.70.13, 7210.70.19, 7210.70.21, 7210.70.29, 7210.70.91, 7210.70.99, 7212.40.11, 7212.40.12, 7212.40.13, 7212.40.14, 7212.40.19, 7212.40.91, 7212.40.99, 7225.99.90, 7226.99.19, and 7226.99.99.