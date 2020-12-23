Vietnam imposes AD duty on CRC from China

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam has announced that it has imposed antidumping duty on imports of cold rolled steel flat products from China.
The antidumping duty investigation into the products in question was started in September 2019 following the applications made by domestic producers. The products under investigation have a width less than 1,600 mm and thickness in the range of 0.108-2.55 mm.
Accordingly, the ministry has assigned antidumping duty rates of 4.43-25.22 percent for Chinese enterprises.
The products in question are classified under the HS codes 7209.16.10, 7209.16.90, 7209.17.10, 7209.17.90, 7209.18.91, 7209.18.99, 7209.26.10, 7209.26.90, 7209.27.10, 7209.27.90, 7209.28.10, 7209.28.90, 7209.90.90, 7211.23.20, 7211.23.30, 7211.23.30, 7211.23.90, 7211.29.20, 7211.29.30, 7211.29.90 and 7225.50.90.
|
Company
|
Antidumping duty rate
|
BX Steel Posco Cold Rolled Sheet
|
25.22%
|
Bengang Steel Plates
|
25.22%
|
Baoshan Iron and Steel
|
15.5%
|
Wuhan Iron and Steel
|
15.5%
|
Baosteel Zhanjiang Iron and Steel
|
15.5%
|
Shanghai Meishan Iron and Steel
|
15.5%
|
Angang Steel Company
|
15.74%
|
Bazhou Jinshangyi Metal Products
|
4.43%
|
Laiwu Steel Yinshan Section
|
25.22%
|
SD Steel Rihao
|
25.22%
|
Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union
|
15.64%
|
Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Metal Manufacturing
|
15.64%
|
Shougang Jingtang United Iron and Steel
|
19.74%
|
Zhangjiagang Yangtze River Cold Rolled Sheet
|
25.22%
|
Rizhao Baohua New Materials
|
20.79%
|
All other Chinese producers
|
25.22%