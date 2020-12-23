Vietnam imposes AD duty on CRC from China

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 14:26:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam has announced that it has imposed antidumping duty on imports of cold rolled steel flat products from China.

The antidumping duty investigation into the products in question was started in September 2019 following the applications made by domestic producers. The products under investigation have a width less than 1,600 mm and thickness in the range of 0.108-2.55 mm.

Accordingly, the ministry has assigned antidumping duty rates of 4.43-25.22 percent for Chinese enterprises.

The products in question are classified under the HS codes 7209.16.10, 7209.16.90, 7209.17.10, 7209.17.90, 7209.18.91, 7209.18.99, 7209.26.10, 7209.26.90, 7209.27.10, 7209.27.90, 7209.28.10, 7209.28.90, 7209.90.90, 7211.23.20, 7211.23.30, 7211.23.30, 7211.23.90, 7211.29.20, 7211.29.30, 7211.29.90 and 7225.50.90.