Vietnam imposes AD duty on CRC from China

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 14:26:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam has announced that it has imposed antidumping duty on imports of cold rolled steel flat products from China.

The antidumping duty investigation into the products in question was started in September 2019 following the applications made by domestic producers. The products under investigation have a width less than 1,600 mm and thickness in the range of 0.108-2.55 mm.

Accordingly, the ministry has assigned antidumping duty rates of 4.43-25.22 percent for Chinese enterprises.

The products in question are classified under the HS codes 7209.16.10, 7209.16.90, 7209.17.10, 7209.17.90, 7209.18.91, 7209.18.99, 7209.26.10, 7209.26.90, 7209.27.10, 7209.27.90, 7209.28.10, 7209.28.90, 7209.90.90, 7211.23.20, 7211.23.30, 7211.23.30, 7211.23.90, 7211.29.20, 7211.29.30, 7211.29.90 and 7225.50.90.

Company

Antidumping duty rate

BX Steel Posco Cold Rolled Sheet

25.22%

Bengang Steel Plates

25.22%

Baoshan Iron and Steel

15.5%

Wuhan Iron and Steel

15.5%

Baosteel Zhanjiang Iron and Steel

15.5%

Shanghai Meishan Iron and Steel

15.5%

Angang Steel Company

15.74%

Bazhou Jinshangyi Metal Products

4.43%

Laiwu Steel Yinshan Section

25.22%

SD Steel Rihao

25.22%

Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union

15.64%

Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Metal Manufacturing

15.64%

Shougang Jingtang United Iron and Steel

19.74%

Zhangjiagang Yangtze River Cold Rolled Sheet

25.22%

Rizhao Baohua New Materials

20.79%

All other Chinese producers

25.22%

