Vietnam maintains AD duty on CRC from China

Monday, 13 February 2023 15:00:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced that it has decided to maintain the antidumping duty on certain cold rolled steel coils from China.

The antidumping rates for the products in question from China are in the range of 4.43-25.22 percent. 

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7209.16.10, 7209.16.90, 7209.17.10, 7209.17.90, 7209.18.91, 7209.18.99, 7209.26.10, 7209.26.90, 7209.27.10, 7209.27.90, 7209.28.10, 7209.28.90, 7209.90.90, 7211.23.20, 7211.23.30, 7211.23.90, 7211.29.20, 7211.29.30, 7211.29.90, and 7225.50.90.


