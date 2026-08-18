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Taiwan launches AD probe into stainless CRC from Vietnam

Tuesday, 18 August 2026 14:10:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Taiwan's Ministry of Finance has announced that it has launched an antidumping investigation into imports of certain cold rolled stainless steel flat products imported from Vietnam. The investigation was initiated on August 14, 2026, following an application filed by Taiwanese stainless steel producers Yieh United Steel Corporation and Tang Eng Iron Works Co., Ltd.

Applicants allege dumping margin of 31.36 percent

The applicants calculated a dumping margin of 31.36 percent for 2025 by comparing adjusted export prices with domestic prices for 304 and 316 grade stainless steel in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The applicants also alleged that Taiwan's imports of the products in question from Vietnam increased substantially from 2024 onwards. According to the application, the imports gained market share and were sold below domestic product prices, forcing Taiwanese producers to reduce their prices and, in some cases, sell below production costs. The applicants claimed that this resulted in lost customers, a declining domestic market share and widening losses for Taiwan's stainless steel industry.

The dumping investigation period covers July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, although the period may be extended if necessary. Taiwan's Ministry of Finance will investigate whether dumping occurred, while the Ministry of Economic Affairs will conduct the injury investigation.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs is required to submit its preliminary injury determination within 40 days of receiving the case. If it determines that the domestic industry has suffered injury, the Ministry of Finance will have 70 days to issue its preliminary dumping determination and decide whether provisional antidumping duties should be imposed.

Applicants seek retroactive antidumping duties

The applicants have also requested retroactive antidumping duties on subject imports entered during the 90-day period preceding the introduction of any provisional duties. Taiwan's Ministry of Finance will address the request when issuing its final dumping determination.

Manufacturers, exporters and importers wishing to participate in the investigation must submit an application to Taiwan's Customs Administration within 20 days of the initiation notice. Manufacturers and exporters that cooperate fully may receive individual dumping margins, while margins for companies that do not participate may be determined using the application and other facts available.

The products in question currently fall under the following 50 Taiwanese tariff codes:

72193110102, 72193110905, 72193190114, 72193190123, 72193190196, 72193190203, 72193190908, 72193210101, 72193210904, 72193290113, 72193290122, 72193290195, 72193290202, 72193290907, 72193310100, 72193310903, 72193390112, 72193390121, 72193390194, 72193390201, 72193390906, 72193410109, 72193410902, 72193490111, 72193490120, 72193490193, 72193490200, 72193490905, 72193510108, 72193510901, 72193590110, 72193590129, 72193590192, 72193590209, 72193590904, 72199000905, 72202010102, 72202010905, 72202090114, 72202090123, 72202090196, 72202090203, 72202090908, 72209010198, 72209010991, 72209090146, 72209090164, 72209090191, 72209090299 and 72209090994.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Crc Stainless Stainless products  Flats Vietnam Taiwan Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

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