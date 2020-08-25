Vietnam starts reviews of AD duties on certain flat steel imports

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 14:30:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam has announced that, having received the relevant requests, it has started administrative reviews of the antidumping (AD) duties against imports of color coated steel products from China and South Korea and cold rolled stainless steel from China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan.

As SteelOrbis previously reported, the current antidumping duty rates for imports of color coated steel are 2.53-34.27 percent for Chinese enterprises and 4.71-19.25 percent for South Korean enterprises, while duty rates for imports of cold rolled stainless steel are in the range of 17.94-31.85 percent for China, 11.09-22.69 percent for Malaysia, 10.91-25.06 percent for Indonesia and stand at 37.29 percent for Taiwan.