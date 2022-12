Friday, 02 December 2022 11:36:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it will supply line pipe for Guyana-based oil producer ExxonMobil Guyana’s deep-water Uaru project within the framework of the long-term agreement signed last year.

Vallourec will deliver 35,000 mt of line pipe, including 2,000 mt of X80 grade, developed by Vallourec’s R&D teams.

The pipes will be produced at the company’s Jeceaba factory in Minas Gerais, Brazil.