Vallourec to increase presence in oil and gas industry in MENA

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Advanced Supply Management Operations (ASMO), a joint venture between Germany-based logistics company DHL Group and Saudi Arabian oil and gas company Aramco, to strengthen its presence in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region. ASMO is a procurement and supply chain services company in Saudi Arabia, serving many sectors including energy and industry in the region.

The collaboration, which positions Vallourec as a key partner in the Saudi Arabian oil and gas industry, will allow it to create value for the companies operating in the abovementioned sectors and to digitalize its pipe supply chain management.