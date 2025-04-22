Vallourec to deliver line pipes to Búzios 10 oil project in Brazil

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it has signed a contract with Switzerland-based subsea construction company Allseas for the supply of line pipes.

Accordingly, Vallourec will deliver about 18,000 mt of subsea seamless premium carbon steel line pipes to Allseas for the Búzios 10 offshore oil project operated by Brazilian state-owned energy company Petrobras. Also, under the contract, Allseas will have the option to procure an additional 5,000 mt of line pipes if needed.

The products, to be produced at Vallourec’s Jeceaba plant in Brazil with a reduced carbon footprint, will be used for the risers and flowlines of the project. Located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Búzios is one of the world’s largest deepwater fields.