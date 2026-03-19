Vallourec secures contract for Indonesia’s offshore carbon capture and storage project

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it has secured a supply contract with Indonesia-based BP Berau Ltd for the supply of tubular solutions to the Tangguh project, Indonesia’s first offshore carbon capture and storage development, located in the province of Papua Barat.

Vallourec stated that the agreement includes the supply of corrosion-resistant alloy pipes and its proprietary VAM® connections, which will be used in the offshore injection wells of the Tangguh CCS project.

In addition to product supply, the company noted that it will provide tubular management services and VAM® Field Service, covering technical support throughout the project lifecycle, including installation and operational supervision.