Saudi Arabia’s East Pipes completes pipe production line

According to the company’s announcement to the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange, local pipe producer East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (East Pipes) has completed the construction and installation of a new pipe production line, with operations and production now commenced in line with the approved operational plan.

According to East Pipes, the commissioning of the new line forms part of the company’s strategic plans aimed at enhancing its production capacity and improving the efficiency of its operational processes.

Additional 100,000 mt capacity from new line

According to the company’s statement, the newly installed pipe production line will add approximately 100,000 metric tons of annual production capacity. East Pipes stated that this additional capacity will raise the company’s nominal production capacity from 400,000 mt per year to approximately 500,000 mt.

According to East Pipes, the financial effects of the new pipe production line are expected to start being reflected in the company’s financial results during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending in March 2026.