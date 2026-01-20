 |  Login 
Saudi Arabia’s East Pipes approves new pipe coating line in Dammam

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 10:44:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based pipe producer East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (East Pipes) has announced that its board of directors has approved the establishment of a new external steel pipe coating line at its existing pipe coating plant located in the Second Industrial City in Dammam.

According to the company’s announcement, the project is scheduled to start in February 2026, with completion expected in the first quarter of the 2027-28 financial year.

The company indicated that the expansion will double the plant’s current nominal coating capacity from around 4 million square meters per year to 8 million square meters per year. According to East Pipes, the additional capacity is intended to support rising market demand and to strengthen the company’s competitive position in the steel pipe coating segment.

East Pipes stated that the total cost of the investment is estimated at approximately SAR 78.5 million. The project will be financed through a combination of the company’s available cash, bank facilities, and other financing programs.


