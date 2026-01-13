PT Krakatau Steel supplies over 80,000 mt of steel pipes for Dumai-Sei Mangkei pipeline project

Indonesia-based steel producer PT Krakatau Steel has signed a steel pipe procurement contract for the integrated design and construction works of the Dumai-Sei Mangkei (Dusem) pipeline project, supporting a strategic national oil and gas infrastructure development.

According to PT Krakatau Steel, the company will play a key role in meeting the project’s primary material requirements. Through its subsidiary Krakatau Pipe Industries, the group will supply more than 80,000 mt of steel pipes for use in the pipeline project.

The project will utilize ERW and HSAW steel pipes manufactured in compliance with API 5L X52 PSL 2 standards. The pipes will have a diameter of 20 inches and will be supplied with 3-layer polyethylene (3LPE) coating. The total pipeline length is planned to reach up to 541 kilometers.

The pipeline system will be used to transport gas from Skg Belawan to Labuhan Batu Station, and from Labuhan Batu Station to facilities in Duri, supporting Indonesia’s downstream oil and gas infrastructure.