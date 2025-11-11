 |  Login 
Vallourec expands US footprint with new $48 million threading line in Ohio

Tuesday, 11 November 2025 13:02:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

French steel pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced a new phase of expansion in the United States with a $48 million investment to build a premium threading line at its Youngstown, Ohio facility. The project reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to US manufacturing and strengthens its role in the oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market, a critical supply chain for the energy sector, according to the producer.

Construction began in July 2025 and is scheduled for completion by early 2027. The project is designed to avoid any disruption to ongoing operations at the Youngstown plant.

Expanding US manufacturing capabilities

The new premium threading line will be integrated within Vallourec’s existing steelmaking, rolling and finishing operations in Youngstown. This addition will allow Vallourec to offer a fully domestic, vertically integrated production route, enhancing efficiency and responsiveness to US oil and gas producers.

Once completed, the line will increase capacity to thread VAM high-torque connections, which are essential for onshore wells, a growing segment in US shale oil and gas drilling.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Steelmaking 

