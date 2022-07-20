Valin Steel expects fall of 28-35 percent in H1 net profit

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 11:39:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has announced that in the first half of the current year its net profit is expected to amount to RMB 3.6-4.0 billion ($0.53-0.6 billion), down 28-35 percent year on year.

In the given period, the international environment was more severe and complex, while the Covid-19 situation remained serious, both of which negatively affected the steel market. Especially since the second quarter this year, the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the declining steel prices, which dragged down the company’s operating performance, Hunan Valin Steel said.