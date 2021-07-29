Vale’s VLI to transport Bamin’s iron ore

Thursday, 29 July 2021 23:24:32 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian logistics company VLI has signed a contract with local iron ore producer Bamin to transport iron ore from Bamin’s Caetite mine in Bahia state to the Port TUP Enseada do Paraguaçu, a media report by Reuters said.

Bamin is a Brazilian-based iron ore company owned by Eurasian Resources Group (ERG). VLI is a logistics company owned by Vale (29.6 percent), Brookfield Brasil Infrastructure (25.5 percent), Mitsui & Co (20 percent), among other companies.

Bamin said earlier this month that it would export 490,000 mt of iron ore by year-end, as reported by SteelOrbis; however, the company has not disclosed how it would do so. This week, VLI said it would transport the 490,000 mt of iron ore to Bamin by year-end.