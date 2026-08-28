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Vale could add 50 million mt to 2026 iron ore productive capacity with legislative change

Friday, 28 August 2026 19:14:53 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner Vale, which claims access to vast iron ore reserves in the north of Brazil, could add an additional 50 million metric tons (mt) of iron ore to its annual 2026 productive capacity, currently projected at 330 million to 345 million mt, it was revealed during in a recent interview with its CEO Gustavo Pimenta.

This additional output could come from developing the Serra Sul “C” deposit, known as S11C, in the northern Brazilian state of Pará, though the new development would require changes to current legislation allowing access to some geological formations.

Vale already operates the S11D deposit, which produces 86 million mt annually. Combined, S11D and S11C contain estimated reserves of 3.61 billion mt, with an average iron content of 65.3 percent.

Brazilian law currently regulates mining activities near natural caves, directly affecting mining companies' operations. Federal decrees classify caves according to their environmental relevance. These rules were recently updated but are facing legal challenges and even suspensions by Brazil's Supreme Court.

Pimenta also said authorities plan to introduce further changes to the legislation.

Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Steelmaking Production Vale 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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