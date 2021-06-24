﻿
Vale's iron ore exports up 13.1 percent in January-May

Thursday, 24 June 2021
       

In May this year, Brazilian miner Vale's iron ore export volume totaled 22.33 million mt, up 13.2 percent compared to April and increasing by 15.6 percent compared to May 2020, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the January-May period of the current year, Vale’s iron ore exports rose by 13.1 percent year on year to 101.76 million metric tons.

Meanwhile, in May this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 1.08 million mt, increasing by 23.2 percent year on year and down by 29.4 percent month on month. In the first five months of the year, Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 6.96 million mt, increasing by 14.2 percent as compared with the same period last year.


