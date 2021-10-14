Vale to post weaker iron ore sales volumes in Q3

﻿
Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale should post weaker sales in Q3, according to an estimate from Citi, a media report by Valor said this week.

Citi expects Vale to produce about 88 million mt of iron ore in Q3 this year, however, iron ore sales volumes should total 78 million mt in the same quarter, which would add 10 million mt of the product in Vale’s inventory.

Citi also said Vale’s EBITDA in Q3 this year is expected to reach $8.8 billion. Citi also expects iron ore prices to reach about $100/mt by Q4 this year.


