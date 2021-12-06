﻿
English
Vale selling iron ore waste byproduct to use in civil construction sector

Monday, 06 December 2021 01:07:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale plans to either sell or donate iron ore waste for use in the construction sector, the company said.

Vale said it developed a “sustainable” sand byproduct that comes from its Minas Gerais state iron ore operations. The product has high silica and low Fe content, and the company intends to reach a production volume of 2 million mt in 2023.

Vale intends to either sell or donate 1 million mt of this iron ore waste sand for sale or donations in 2022. Buyers are undisclosed companies in the states of Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, São Paulo and Brazil’s Federal District. The company said it has already sold and donated 250,000 mt of the new product.


