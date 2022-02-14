Vale seeks to expand iron ore project

Monday, 14 February 2022 21:16:51 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has filed a request to the state of Minas Gerais to expand its Mar Azul and Capão Xavier iron ore mines.

According to a media report by Itatiaia, Minas Gerais state environment authority, Semad, is yet to approve or reject the company’s request. Both iron ore mines are located in the city of Nova Lima, Minas Gerais state.

The media report said Vale bought an entire condominium complex after houses started presenting damages due to the miner’s nearby iron ore activities.