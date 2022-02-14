﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale seeks to expand iron ore project

Monday, 14 February 2022 21:16:51 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has filed a request to the state of Minas Gerais to expand its Mar Azul and Capão Xavier iron ore mines.

According to a media report by Itatiaia, Minas Gerais state environment authority, Semad, is yet to approve or reject the company’s request. Both iron ore mines are located in the city of Nova Lima, Minas Gerais state.

The media report said Vale bought an entire condominium complex after houses started presenting damages due to the miner’s nearby iron ore activities.


Tags: South America  iron ore  Brazil  raw mat  Vale  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03 Feb

Mitsui buying 1 million mt of iron ore from Vale
03 Feb

Brazilian regulator annuls city decision suspending Vale works at iron ore terminal
20 Jan

Vale only miner ordered to make corrective dam measures following audit
19 Jan

Brazilian city suspends Vale works at iron ore terminal
18 Jan

Vale fined for iron ore contamination in Brazil