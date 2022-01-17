Vale resumes iron ore production following weeklong halt

Monday, 17 January 2022 00:57:24 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said on Monday it has provisionally resumed iron ore operations in Minas Gerais state following a weeklong halt, which was caused by intense rainfall.

Vale said the halt will have an impact of 1.5 million mt in both its output and purchase of iron ore. Despite the shortfall, Vale maintained its iron ore output guidance of 320-335 million for 2022.

Vale said it resumed activities at the Rio Piracicaba - João Monlevade section of its iron ore railway, known as Estrada de Ferro Vitória a Minas (EFVM).

This allowed the company to gradually resume iron ore output at its Brucutu and Mariana mines. The iron ore railway, as well as the Brucutu and the Mariana iron ore mines are part of the company’s Southeast System.

Vale said it also gradually resumed activities at its Abóboras, Vargem Grande, Fábrica and Viga sites, which account for halt the output of the company’s South System.