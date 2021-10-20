﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale reducing supply of weaker quality iron ore in Q4

Wednesday, 20 October 2021 23:51:56 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale plans to reduce the supply of weaker quality iron ore in Q4 this year to focus on “value over volume,” the company said on Wednesday. Vale said its “value over volume” strategy will focus on higher margins.

The company will reduce the supply of high silica iron ore by 4 million mt in Q4 this year amid a sluggish demand for this product. Despite the reduced iron ore supply, Vale said it won’t change its guidance of 315-335 million mt for 2021, but should bring the company’s assumptions to below the middle part of its guidance.

“If such scenario persists, we should also reduce the supply of weak margin products in 2022 by 12-15 million mt. The level of iron ore purchases from third-party companies could also be adjusted,” the company said.


Tags: iron ore  Vale  South America  Brazil  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19 Oct

Bus driver strike reportedly affecting Vale’s operations in Mariana
14 Oct

Vale to post weaker iron ore sales volumes in Q3
05 Oct

Mineração Corumbense requests logistics company to transport Vale’s iron ore
04 Oct

Vale allowed to use Fábrica Nova section of iron ore railway
01 Oct

BHP Billiton will not sell stake in Samarco