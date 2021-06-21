﻿
Vale reduces risk level of Sul Inferior dam

Monday, 21 June 2021 00:02:58 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale reduced the risk level of its Sul Inferior dam, located at its Gongo Soco iron ore mine, from level two to level one, according to media reports.

A dam’s risk level ranges from one to three, in which three means there’s an imminent chance of a collapse. The reduced risk level is due to Vale’s corrective works on the structure.

An independent audit company followed the corrective works on the structure, according to a media report. Vale said it monitors the Sul Inferior dam 24-hours per day.


