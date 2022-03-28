﻿
Vale pays BRL 3 billion in indemnities

Monday, 28 March 2022 21:31:41 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has paid over BRL 3 billion ($625.9 million) in indemnities to people affected by its Brumadinho dam disaster, the company said on Monday.

The figure also includes indemnities paid to those affected by the increased risk of Vale’s dams. Vale said payments to families connected with the Brumadinho deadly iron ore waste dam burst reach about 1,700 people, with total payments surpassing BRL 1 billion ($208.6 million).

Vale said it has reached over 6,500 settlements involving both Brumadinho and other dam-related agreements.


