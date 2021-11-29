﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale obtains license to develop “green” pig iron project in Brazil

Monday, 29 November 2021 20:11:18 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Semas, a Pará state environmental regulator, has granted iron ore producer and miner Vale an installing license so it can produce a “green” pig iron product in the city of Marabá, Pará state, the regulator said.

Tecnored, a subsidiary of Vale, uses a low carbon pig iron process to produce the product by using corn biomass. Semas said the plant, which will also include a biomass processing facility, will produce 500,000 mt/year of low carbon pig iron, also known as “green” pig iron.

The plant is expected to commence productions by 2025 or 2026, Semas said, without anticipating a specific time range. The project should generate about 2,000 new jobs.


Tags: Brazil  South America  pig iron  raw mat  Vale  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29 Nov

Vale resuming licensing process for Apolo iron ore project
19 Nov

Vale suspends manganese and iron ore operations following rock fissure
10 Nov

Anglo American Brazil investing over $803 million in Minas Gerais state
05 Nov

Vale and Posco sign MoU to develop cleaner steel products
03 Nov

Vale and MOL to study wind propulsion system on iron ore carriers