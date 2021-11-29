Vale obtains license to develop “green” pig iron project in Brazil

Monday, 29 November 2021 20:11:18 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Semas, a Pará state environmental regulator, has granted iron ore producer and miner Vale an installing license so it can produce a “green” pig iron product in the city of Marabá, Pará state, the regulator said.

Tecnored, a subsidiary of Vale, uses a low carbon pig iron process to produce the product by using corn biomass. Semas said the plant, which will also include a biomass processing facility, will produce 500,000 mt/year of low carbon pig iron, also known as “green” pig iron.

The plant is expected to commence productions by 2025 or 2026, Semas said, without anticipating a specific time range. The project should generate about 2,000 new jobs.